Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man’s body was found about midday. (File picture)
The man’s body was found about midday. (File picture)
News

Man dies in fall from nightclub fence

by Thomas Chamberlin
5th Jul 2020 3:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN, 18, has been found dead in Fortitude Valley in inner Brisbane, with police believing his serious head injuries are from falling from a fence.

The victim is from Bribie Island. It is believed he fell while trying to climb a fence behind Birdees nightclub.

The man's body was found at midday.

"A man was located deceased with severe head injury in a laneway on Gipps St around 12pm," police said in a statement.

"While investigations are ongoing, it appears the man may have fallen while climbing a fence overnight. We do not have an age to provide at this time."

Originally published as Man dies in fall from nightclub fence

More Stories

birdees death editors picks fatal incident nightclubs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Long-awaited state funding for exhuasted sheep farmers

        premium_icon Long-awaited state funding for exhuasted sheep farmers

        News 100+ DOGS: Southern Downs wool producers await the promise of state funding to help with pest plague.

        REVEALED: Cheapest and most expensive areas to rent

        premium_icon REVEALED: Cheapest and most expensive areas to rent

        News Depending on where you rent in the Southern Downs, you could be saving up to $100 a...

        Rangers explore alternatives for overflowing parks

        premium_icon Rangers explore alternatives for overflowing parks

        News National parks across the Granite Belt have been inundated with eager hikers...

        Toddler's lucky escape after getting trapped in tyre

        premium_icon Toddler's lucky escape after getting trapped in tyre

        News ‘It’s one of those things you never expect would happen'