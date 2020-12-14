Menu
Man dies in custody, police officer and dog injured after Toowoomba incident

Meghan Harris
14th Dec 2020 5:31 AM
The Ethical Standards Command is investigating following the death of a man and injury to a police dog and his handler at Mount Lofty last night.

Preliminary information indicates police were called to a Warana Ave address about 6.50pm following reports of a break and enter.

A 32-year-old senior constable from the Darling Downs Dog Squad was one of the first officers on the scene along with police dog Turbo.

Upon arrival, the handler and his dog located a 31-year-old Toowoomba man, allegedly involved in the break and enter.

The man allegedly lunged at the handler with a pair of scissors resulting in a laceration to his face and minor stab wound to his upper body.

The man then proceeded to stab police dog Turbo multiple times in the chest.

The handler was able to deploy a taser to the man, who was then subsequently arrested by nearby officers.

The man was treated at the scene and while being transported to hospital had a medical episode.

CPR was commenced however the man was pronounced deceased at 8pm at St Vincent’s Hospital.

Police Dog Turbo was transported to a local vet where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

The senior constable received treatment for minor stab wounds.

The State Coroner has been advised and the Crime and Corruption Commission will provide independent oversight of the Ethical Standards Command investigation.

Originally published as Man dies in custody, police officer and dog injured after Toowoomba incident

