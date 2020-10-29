Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has tragically died following a medical episode near Mount Perry this afternoon. File Photo.
A man has tragically died following a medical episode near Mount Perry this afternoon. File Photo.
Breaking

Man dies following tragic medical episode near Mount Perry

Holly Cormack
28th Oct 2020 5:30 PM | Updated: 29th Oct 2020 5:33 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has tragically died while riding his bike along Mt Perry Gin Gin Road at New Moonta this afternoon, after reportedly suffering a medical episode.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics treated the patient, who was in critical condition upon arrival, after he suffered a medical incident, resulting in him falling from his bike.

According to a QPS spokeswoman, emergency services were called to the incident at 2.10pm, near Walters Road, however the man was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

A member of the public reportedly gave the man CPR until the ambulance arrived.

medical emergency north burnett fatality

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: COVID inspires new venture for quirky group

        Premium Content REVEALED: COVID inspires new venture for quirky group

        News This alpaca-inspired trio have had to tap into their creativity to overcome the effects of the pandemic.

        Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Premium Content Mystery phone call behind Palmer death tax campaign

        Politics Kate Jones blasts Clive Palmer’s ‘bulls**t’ death tax campaign

        500 shoppers to hit Stanthorpe in pre-Christmas frenzy

        Premium Content 500 shoppers to hit Stanthorpe in pre-Christmas frenzy

        News The Brisbane residents’ only goal is to spend cash - and lots of it - on the...

        COVID: What you can and can’t do in Qld right now

        Premium Content COVID: What you can and can’t do in Qld right now

        News Deputy Premier rules out any changes to restrictions this weekend