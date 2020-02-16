Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has died while swimming at Main Beach, Yamba.
A man has died while swimming at Main Beach, Yamba. Ebony Stansfield
News

Man dies after rescue from Yamba beach

Jarrard Potter
by
15th Feb 2020 5:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has died in hospital after he was rescued from Yamba's Main Beach last week.

Emergency services responded to reports that a man had been retrieved from the water unconscious at Main Beach, Yamba, about 3.30pm on Friday February 7 2020.

Members of the public commenced CPR on the man before lifeguards arrived to assist with the resuscitation.

Officers attached to Coffs/Clarence Police District attended a short time later and commenced inquiries.

The man was airlifted to Lismore Hospital before being transferred to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

About 1.30am on Thursday February 13 2020, Queensland Police notified NSW Police that the man passed away on Wednesday February 12 2020.

The man has been identified as a 36-year-old dual citizen of France and Australia.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

coffs/clarence police district main beach yamba yamba main beach
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How much rain we need to break drought

        premium_icon How much rain we need to break drought

        Weather Some areas of southeast Queensland have eclipsed their rainfall totals from last year in under two months, but most of the state remains drought-declared.

        GALLERY: A striking display from climate activists

        premium_icon GALLERY: A striking display from climate activists

        News “If we’re still debating in 10 or 15 years then the horse has bolted.”

        FLOOD WATCH: Downs urged to prepare as more falls predicted

        premium_icon FLOOD WATCH: Downs urged to prepare as more falls predicted

        News Fences washed away, homes water damaged and more than 30 roads closed due to flood...

        Queensland unites to drive back tourism

        premium_icon Queensland unites to drive back tourism

        News The Granite Belt will feature in a new Tourism Queensland campaign which aims to...