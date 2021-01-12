Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man dead after balcony fall

by SAM FLANAGAN
12th Jan 2021 9:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police investigations are ongoing after a man fell to his death from a second storey balcony in North Queensland last night.

Emergency services were called to an address in Sunset, Mount Isa around 8.45pm after reports of a man falling from a balcony.

The Queensland Ambulance Service assessed the man for critical injuries when they arrived, though he was pronounced deceased.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police Service confirmed the man died from a fall and investigations were ongoing.

The spokesman said initial indications suggested the fall was a case of misadventure.

Originally published as Man dead after balcony fall

editors picks mount isa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Premium Content Information lockdown: govt won't reveal end to restrictions

        Health Two days of zero cases and widespread compliance has not been enough for the Premier and Chief Health Officer to declare the mutant COVID-19 strain defeated.

        Worker shortage crop losses at $38 million and counting

        Premium Content Worker shortage crop losses at $38 million and counting

        News ‘The industry needs thousands’: Granite Belt growers brace themselves for...

        10 YEARS ON: Community strengthened in face of horror floods

        Premium Content 10 YEARS ON: Community strengthened in face of horror floods

        News Mayor: ‘We’ve seen plenty of floods over the years but you never forget disaster.’...

        New business boasting Warwick produce good enough to snap

        Premium Content New business boasting Warwick produce good enough to snap

        News This couple have launched a scrumptious grazing platter business in a bid to get...