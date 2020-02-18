Menu
Man crushed by cow in feedlot

by Cormac Pearson
18th Feb 2020 4:59 PM
A BOVINE creature, believed to be a cow, has crushed a man in his twenties, leaving him hospitalised.

At about 9am this morning, emergency services were called to a feedlot west of Toowoomba.

The man was reportedly moving animals into a holding pen before being crushed, leaving him with lower body injuries.

A registered nurse was first on the scene, treating the injured man before paramedics and the RACQ Lifeflight helicopter arrived.

He was then flown to Princess Alexandra hospital in Brisbane for further treatment.

The man remains in a stable condition.

