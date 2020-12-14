Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man is fighting for life after suffering serious head and arm injuries in a workplace incident involving a forklift.
A man is fighting for life after suffering serious head and arm injuries in a workplace incident involving a forklift. Contributed
News

Man critically hurt in workplace accident

by Nathan Edwards
14th Dec 2020 2:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man is fighting for life after suffering serious head and arm injuries in a workplace incident involving a forklift at the Port of Brisbane this afternoon.

Emergency crews, including police and paramedics, arrived on scene at the workplace at Pinkenba just after 12.30pm Monday.

He was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition. Critical care and the High Acuity Response Unit were onboard.

Originally published as Man critically hurt in workplace accident

workplace accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        Premium Content $15b economic boom the perfect Xmas gift for Qld

        News Queensland is on track for a $15 billion economic revival, with some parts of the state experiencing a five-fold increase in travel inquiries.

        HEARTWARMING: 370 shoppers bring love to lunch extravaganza

        Premium Content HEARTWARMING: 370 shoppers bring love to lunch extravaganza

        News ‘It was hard to keep my cool or contain my excitement!’: How a picnic turned into...

        Council to debate buying into Emu Swamp Dam

        Premium Content Council to debate buying into Emu Swamp Dam

        News The action would see urban water supply bolstered for Stanthorpe residents but not...

        The cheapest time to buy Christmas toys

        Premium Content The cheapest time to buy Christmas toys

        Smarter Shopping Mark these dates in your calendar for Christmas 2021