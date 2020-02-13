Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man is in a critical condition after being assaulted by a group of about six school students at a suburban train station.
A man is in a critical condition after being assaulted by a group of about six school students at a suburban train station.
Crime

Man critically hurt in student attack involving six kids

13th Feb 2020 7:34 PM

A man is in intensive care after allegedly being assaulted by a group of about six school students at a train station north of Perth.

The victim, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, suffered serious head injuries in the attack on Thursday afternoon.

He was taken to Royal Perth Hospital and is in critical condition.

Police believe the students were all wearing their school uniform.

It is also believed there may have been an incident on a bus travelling to the station which may have been linked to the assault.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mechanic’s unique venture proves to be winning formula

        premium_icon Mechanic’s unique venture proves to be winning formula

        News A Granite Belt mechanical business has taken off after finding a gap in the automotive industry

        Activists urge MPs to ‘represent everyone’ ahead of strike

        premium_icon Activists urge MPs to ‘represent everyone’ ahead of strike

        News Primary school set to join in climate activism.

        Quirky sport tries new approach to attract members

        premium_icon Quirky sport tries new approach to attract members

        News Disc gold players try a different approach to attract visitors.

        Amazing transformation: Parts of region unrecognisable

        premium_icon Amazing transformation: Parts of region unrecognisable

        News Landowner's photos of roaring rivers and creeks reveal change.