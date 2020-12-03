Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lakeside Park, Kurwongbah, where there has been critical incident,. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Lakeside Park, Kurwongbah, where there has been critical incident,. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
News

Man critical after raceway crash

by Cormac Pearson, Elise Williams
3rd Dec 2020 2:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Specialist crash investigators from the forensic crash unit have been called to the scene of an incident involving a motorcycle at the Lakeside Park Queensland Raceway, which has this morning been shut off to public access.

 

Racers leaving Lakeside Park, Queensland Raceways, Kurwongbah, after a tack day was cancelled due to a critical incident involving a motor bike crash. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Racers leaving Lakeside Park, Queensland Raceways, Kurwongbah, after a tack day was cancelled due to a critical incident involving a motor bike crash. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

 

Police at Lakeside Park, Queensland Raceways, where there has been critical incident involving a motor bike crash, Kurwongbah. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Police at Lakeside Park, Queensland Raceways, where there has been critical incident involving a motor bike crash, Kurwongbah. Photographer: Liam Kidston.


A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed multiple police units had been called to the raceway about 10.30am, while paramedics revived a call just prior to 10am.

It's understood there was a serious crash involving one man.

Lakeside Park, Kurwongbah where there has been critical incident. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Lakeside Park, Kurwongbah where there has been critical incident. Photographer: Liam Kidston.


Races temporarily stopped at the scheduled recreational motorcycle ride day.

According to an event page for the day, the scheduled event is "aimed at providing exciting and fun on track experiences for all riders from first timers through to seasoned track junkies."

More to come

Originally published as Man critical after raceway crash

More Stories

critical injuries editors picks injuries kurwongbah raceway motorcycle crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Retail therapy cures COVID’s economic symptoms

        Premium Content Retail therapy cures COVID’s economic symptoms

        News The recession is over and what Queenslanders splashed their cash on after the original COVID-lockdown – and what we cut back on – has been revealed.

        BIG RAINS: La Niña to revive Stanthorpe after dry spring

        Premium Content BIG RAINS: La Niña to revive Stanthorpe after dry spring

        Weather Heightened storm activity and heavy rainfalls predicted after unusually hot and dry...

        Severe storm warning issued for Warwick, Stanthorpe

        Premium Content Severe storm warning issued for Warwick, Stanthorpe

        Information Southern Downs residents are being urged to stay alert as thunderstorms develop.

        WILD WEATHER: Fire, widespread blackouts across Warwick

        Premium Content WILD WEATHER: Fire, widespread blackouts across Warwick

        News ‘I look up and all I could see was this cable hanging over me’: More than 1000...