A MUTCHILBA man is in a critical condition at Townsville Hospital after a quad bike crashed yesterday afternoon.

Police said the 58-year-old crashed while travelling along an access road in Mutchilba without a helmet at about 5.30pm yesterday.

"He lost control going down a dip and fell off," a QPS spokeswoman said.

He was flown from the crash site to Townsville Hospital with "serious head, chest and shoulder injuries".

The crash was the third serious quad-bike accident in North Queensland this month following the recent death of Taylah Pearson and a Mira Cosic from Woopen Creek.

The man was flown to Townsville Hospital where he is in a critical condition.





Tablelands Senior Constable Aleda Day said quad bikes were "unstable and can cause serious injuries" if people did not take the necessary precautions.

"We're appealing to the community to wear helmets whether on the road or on private property, to slow down and concentrate while riding quad bikes," she said.

"We're a small community, and first-responders often know the victims, and head injuries at the best of times can be quite confronting so please consider wearing a helmet.

"It is not mandatory to wear a helmet on private property like it is on public roads, but police recommend you do."

Originally published as Man critical after quad bike crash