A man claims more than $8000 that police allege as the proceeds of drug dealing was actually his inheritence money.
Man claims cop cash find was his inheritance

Ross Irby
24th Nov 2020 10:30 AM | Updated: 12:34 PM
A MAN found with more than $8,000 cash has claimed the money was left to him in an inheritance and is not the proceeds of crime.

The source of the $8640 was part of argument heard in Ipswich Magistrates Court when Ernest Robert Hicks appeared in custody via video-link to make a bail application.

Hicks, 56, from Laidley, faces charges of receiving or possession property obtained from trafficking or supplying drugs on November 13 at Laidley South; possession of dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine) schedule 1 - drug quantity of/or exceeding schedule 3; possession of anything used in the commission of a crime (electronic scales); possession of drug utensils; and not having required authority to possessive explosives (ammunition).

Prosecutor Senior Constable Dan Swanson said police opposed bail as the allegations against Hicks involved 31.8 grams of the drug ice, and "substantial currency".

Sen Const. Swanson said some of it was found inside a magnetic box under a bus.

Cash and a glass pipe were also found under a bed.

"He says the money was left over from his inheritance. Bank statements do indicate some money was obtained," Sen Const. Swanson said.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said that might explain how Hicks could afford to buy a significant quantity of drugs.

Sen Const. Swanson said a download of information on Hicks's mobile phone revealed text messages had been deleted prior to police examination.

"The concern is that even with inheritance money it seems he has gone out and purchased a substantial amount of drugs," he said.

Ms Sturgess granted bail.

Hicks must report twice a week to Laidley police.

His case was adjourned to December 9.

