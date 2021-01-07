Menu
Detectives have arrested and charged a 41-year-old Bellbowrie man with murder over the death of an infant at Riverview in June 2019.
Crime

Man charged with murder over death of Raceview infant

kaitlyn smith
7th Jan 2021 11:16 AM
POLICE have charged a 41-year-old Bellbowrie man with murder over the death of an infant at Raceview.

On Thursday, it was confirmed Andrew Campbell had been arrested following a weeks-long manhunt.

Detectives hoped to speak with the man in relation to the death of an eight-month old child at Raceview on June 21, 2019.

Despite multiple appeals to come forward, police alleged Mr Campbell was not heard from.

Police released his image to the public in late December in a desperate bid to locate the man.

It is unknown where the suspect was located at the time of his arrest.

The latest development comes more than a week following the arrest of a 34-year-old woman in relation to the child's death.

She was charged with murder following an investigation which lasted more than a year.

Police allege Mr Campbell lived at the Raceview home with the woman at the time of the tragedy.

He has been charged with one count each of murder, interfering with a corpse and neglect.

The man is due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Thursday.

