Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating the death of a man at Tingalpa, in Brisbane’s southeast.
Police are investigating the death of a man at Tingalpa, in Brisbane’s southeast.
Crime

Man charged with murder after argument turns violent

by Danielle O’Neal, Chris Clarke
1st Nov 2020 10:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a 52-year-old man in Tingalpa, in Brisbane's southeast.

Police allege a 52-year-old Carrara man had a verbal confrontation with another man known to him at an address on Belmont Rd about 8pm Saturday.

The confrontation became physical and the Carrara man sustained head injuries, police allege.

Officers arrived on the scene a short time later and paramedics rendered assistance to the man, but he was later declared dead.

Police declared a crime scene on Belmont Rd, Tingalpa, Saturday night. Picture: Danielle O'Neal
Police declared a crime scene on Belmont Rd, Tingalpa, Saturday night. Picture: Danielle O'Neal


It is understood there was no weapon involved.

A 52-year-old Tamborine Mountain man has been charged with murder.

He will appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

A crime scene was established at the home on Belmont Rd on Saturday night and finalised about 2am Sunday.

Community Newsletter SignUp
editors picks qld crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Democracy sausage: Here's where to get yours

        Democracy sausage: Here's where to get yours

        Politics The democracy sausage is back and there’s an interactive map to track down your election-day sausage sizzle.

        Carting partnership saves Southern Downs charity

        Premium Content Carting partnership saves Southern Downs charity

        News The region’s rural residents are set to benefit from the deal, which will see close...

        BREAKING: Man shot at Leslie Dam

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man shot at Leslie Dam

        News Emergency crews rushed to the crime scene this evening.

        Warwick aerodrome dubbed ‘worst in Australia’

        Premium Content Warwick aerodrome dubbed ‘worst in Australia’

        Council News SDRC investigates upgrade opportunities as community voices safety and operational...