Man charged with attempted murder over alleged stabbing

A Stanthorpe man has been charged over an alleged stabbing that left two men with serious injuries.

The 21-year-old faces one count each of attempted murder, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, and common assault.

Emergency services were called to an Alice St home at about 2.20am on Sunday where they found two men, aged 30 and 21, with serious back and chest wounds.

Police will allege an altercation broke out between the 21-year-old and the victims at a Wallangarra Rd home earlier that morning, during which the man used an unidentified object to wound the two men.

The victims reportedly then went to the Alice St address before calling emergency services.

Crime scenes were established at both the Wallangarra Rd and Alice St houses at about 3am on Sunday, with the 21-year-old taken into custody shortly afterwards.

He was charged by police just before 9pm the same day.

He was refused bail and will appear in Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday, March 1.

Both injured men remain in a serious but stable condition at Princess Alexandra Hospital.

