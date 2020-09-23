Menu
Man charged with attempted murder over alleged bow attack

Lachlan Mcivor
23rd Sep 2020 6:22 AM | Updated: 7:02 AM
POLICE have charged a 25-year-old Ipswich man with attempted murder after he allegedly shot a teenage girl with a compound bow.

At 4.40pm on Tuesday, the Bundamba man was seen walking from Booval train station along South Station Rd holding a bow.

He then allegedly shot the bow at a female jogger and a moving vehicle.

The man was described as wearing a black hoodie and a mask.

He then entered the Aldi supermarket on South Station Rd, where he allegedly shot the bow again and hit a 15-year-old girl.

The North Booval teenager was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition with stomach and hand injuries.

Members of the public apprehended the man until police arrived to take him into custody.

The man has been charged with attempted murder, torture and going armed so as to cause fear.

He will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen the man, or motorists and homeowners with relevant dashcam or CCTV footage, to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink here or by calling 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers here or by calling 1800 333 000.

