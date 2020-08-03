Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man charged over fatal quad bike crash

by KEAGAN ELDER
3rd Aug 2020 1:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man, accused of riding a quad bike dangerously while drinking, has been charged over the crash which killed Taylah Pearson.

Taylah, aged 22, was critically injured May 14. Her family made the heartbreaking decision to switch off her life support days later.

A 24-year-old Home Hill man was charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving over the alcohol limit and driving an unregistered vehicle on a road.

He appeared in Ayr Magistrates Court today and will reappear on October 26.

Speaking on behalf of the family, Taylah's sister Brytni Pearson said the family decided to donate Taylah's organs and then discovered she was a registered donor.

"Even in death she still amazes us all," she said.

"Some of her organs were too damaged but we are happy to say that Taylah has saved a few lives. One has her beautiful heart and three have her liver, one being a baby."

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

quad bikes taylah pearson

Just In

    ATO’s tough new crackdown

    ATO’s tough new crackdown
    • 3rd Aug 2020 1:30 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Online sales open new world of opportunity for producers

        premium_icon Online sales open new world of opportunity for producers

        News ‘More control over what you want and what you get’: Southern Downs farmer welcomes growing trend in wake of pandemic.

        Elderly woman rushed to hospital after morning crash

        premium_icon Elderly woman rushed to hospital after morning crash

        News The woman’s car reportedly struck a tree in Ballandean.

        Stranded mums don’t know when they’ll see children again

        premium_icon Stranded mums don’t know when they’ll see children again

        News The Granite Belt workers were meant to return to Vanuatu months ago but fear they...

        What your new Southern Downs councillors declared

        premium_icon What your new Southern Downs councillors declared

        News From political ties to several properties, here’s what each of the new faces to...