Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Emily Barnett was killed in a crash on May 29, 2020.
Emily Barnett was killed in a crash on May 29, 2020.
Motoring

Man charged over crash that killed Emily Barnett

Vanessa Jarrett
12th Feb 2021 10:49 AM | Updated: 10:49 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 57-year-old man has been charged in relation to the fatal crash at Midgee which killed 21-year-old Rockhampton woman Emily Barnett on May 29, 2020.

It is alleged the man was the driver of a white Mitsubishi Triton which was travelling north on the Bruce Hwy when it collided with Ms Barnett's RAV4.

The man was airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a critical condition with suspected extensive internal injuries and multiple fractures. He was later flown to a Brisbane hospital.

A friend was in the vehicle with Ms Barnett and also sustained critical injuries and was in ICU at a Brisbane hospital for some time.

Ms Barnett was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, believed to be from New South Wales, was charged with two counts of drive without due care and attention.

He is scheduled for a mention in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 26.

bruce hwy crash emily barnett fatal crash midgee crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Island’s demands ahead of $200m Qld takeover

        Premium Content Island’s demands ahead of $200m Qld takeover

        Politics Once-hostile island residents have extended an olive branch to Annastacia Palaszczuk, encouraging her to visit the island before signing a $192m deal.

        Drug driver busted with ketamine, MDMA, meth, and more

        Premium Content Drug driver busted with ketamine, MDMA, meth, and more

        News The Stanthorpe court was told the man was busted for drug offences twice in three...

        NAME AND SHAME: Stanthorpe drug offenders front court

        Premium Content NAME AND SHAME: Stanthorpe drug offenders front court

        News From a man growing his own weed stash to a woman hiding a bong in a pencil case...

        Warwick men involved in Fraser Island fires front court

        Premium Content Warwick men involved in Fraser Island fires front court

        News Four men from the Warwick area have faced charges over their role in the fires...