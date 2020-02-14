Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man has been charged after a teenager was shot on the balcony of a hotel during an 18th birthday party.
A man has been charged after a teenager was shot on the balcony of a hotel during an 18th birthday party.
Crime

Man charged over shooting of teenager at birthday party

by Brianna Morris-Grant
14th Feb 2020 11:47 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged after a 2019 incident which saw a teenager shot in the arm on a Surfers Paradise hotel balcony.

Hayden Miller was at the hotel celebrating his 18th birthday when he was shot on the balcony of the Cavill Ave and Gold Coast Hwy complex.

The incident occurred around 10.45pm on June 15, 2019.

Police searched Tiki Hotel following the incident. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
Police searched Tiki Hotel following the incident. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Police at the time believed the "random" incident may have been caused by a noise dispute.

They have now issued a 27-year-old man with a Notice to Appear on a charge of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is expected to face Southport Magistrates Court on March 26.

Police were seen searching the first floor balcony of Tiki Hotel in Surfers Paradise the morning after the shooting.

crime hayden miller shooting violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TOP 5: Stories that will make you believe in soulmates

        premium_icon TOP 5: Stories that will make you believe in soulmates

        News THE cutest couples on the Southern Downs share their love stories and reveal how they make it work, decades after sparks first flew.

        Group makes self confidence a priority

        premium_icon Group makes self confidence a priority

        News A Granite Belt group is providing the opportunity to improve public speaking and...

        Mechanic’s unique venture proves to be winning formula

        premium_icon Mechanic’s unique venture proves to be winning formula

        News A Granite Belt mechanical business has taken off after finding a gap in the...

        Activists urge MPs to ‘represent everyone’ ahead of strike

        premium_icon Activists urge MPs to ‘represent everyone’ ahead of strike

        News Primary school set to join in climate activism.