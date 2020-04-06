Man charged with murder after suspicious Warwick death

ON SCENE: Police services were called to a home on Glen Road at 4am.

POLICE have charged a man with murder after the death of a man at Warwick on Sunday morning.

"It will be alleged a 30-year-old man attended a residence on Glen Road around 11pm on April 4," a police spokesperson said.

"During the course of the night he allegedly became involved in an altercation with a 38-year-old male occupant of the home known to him.

"At around 4am today, police were called to the address where they found a 38-year-old Warwick man deceased."

The police spokesperson said it would be alleged the man died as a result of being struck multiple times on the head with an object before sustaining a gun shot wound.

"Police attended a second address in Warwick a short time later and located a 30-year-old man who was taken into custody after allegedly breaking into the residence," police said.

"He has since been charged with one count of murder and one count of burglary and commit indictable offence and is due to appear in Warwick Magistrates Court (today)."