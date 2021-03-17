Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The man was charged with serious assault of a person over 60 (domestic violence). FILE PHOTO
The man was charged with serious assault of a person over 60 (domestic violence). FILE PHOTO
Crime

Man charged for allegedly seriously injuring woman, 63

Aden Stokes
17th Mar 2021 2:27 PM | Updated: 3:47 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 42-year-old Berserker man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a woman in her 60s on Tuesday night, causing her serious head injuries.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at an Armstrong Street address just after 9pm.

It is alleged the man pushed the 63-year-old Berserker woman, who fell and suffered serious head injuries.

She was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.

The man and woman were known to each other.

The man was charged with serious assault of a person over 60 (domestic violence).

His matter was briefly mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where he was remanded in custody to reappear on Thursday, March 18.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100506485.

alleged assault berserker tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Huge fire breaks out at Allora Grain and Milling

        Premium Content Huge fire breaks out at Allora Grain and Milling

        News Two large structures are burning while firefighters are working to prevent flames spreading to a 1.5 tonne LPG gas cylinder threatened by the blaze. 

        ‘Boob grabbed’: Qld MPs reveal horror sex assaults

        Premium Content ‘Boob grabbed’: Qld MPs reveal horror sex assaults

        Politics Queensland MPs reveal shocking personal stories of sexual harassment

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        Stop the violence: Share your story

        News Take our anonymous survey to add your voice

        Queensland’s deadliest regions for prostate cancer

        Premium Content Queensland’s deadliest regions for prostate cancer

        Health Some men face an “unacceptable” higher risk of dying from prostate cancer