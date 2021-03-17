Man charged for allegedly seriously injuring woman, 63

The man was charged with serious assault of a person over 60 (domestic violence). FILE PHOTO

A 42-year-old Berserker man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a woman in her 60s on Tuesday night, causing her serious head injuries.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at an Armstrong Street address just after 9pm.

It is alleged the man pushed the 63-year-old Berserker woman, who fell and suffered serious head injuries.

She was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a serious condition.

The man and woman were known to each other.

The man was charged with serious assault of a person over 60 (domestic violence).

His matter was briefly mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where he was remanded in custody to reappear on Thursday, March 18.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

