Man caught with homemade child rape dolls: Police

A man was caught with five homemade, childlike sex dolls and hundreds of images of child abuse because he failed to pay the rent on his storage unit, a court has heard.

SA Police have further alleged Adam Neil Wonnocott equipped the dolls with sex toys in order to gratify himself - and even affixed laminated photos of a real child's face to one's head.

Wonnocott, 41, of Glengowrie, faced the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Tuesday by video link.

He has yet to plead to five counts of producing or taking steps to obtain, and three counts of possessing, childlike sex dolls.

Wonnocott is further charged with four counts of possessing, and four counts of producing, child exploitation material.

He is also charged with one count of taking steps to obtain access to child exploitation material.

In court documents, police allege Wonnocott's offending came to light in January this year.

They alleged staff at Kennards Self-Storage at Panorama were instructed to open Wonnocott's storage unit after his repeated failures to pay the rent.

Under Kennards' policy, all contents of unpaid units become property of the company upon default.

Police allege staff tasked to clear out Wonnacott's unit found several "handmade dolls in the likeness of a child, with regard to their size and dimensions".

They also "located photographic images of children performing sex acts", and immediately called police.

It is alleged the dolls were made from "stuffing and pantyhose", and that sex toys had been built into them.

The dolls, police allege, were wearing female clothing and located next to "a bag of wigs that had ponytails".

Wonnocott was subsequently arrested at his home where, police allege, more digital child exploitation material was found on his computers.

They further allege more dolls were also found, one of which had a sculpted hand that was "rock hard" and "shaped for gripping".

Another, they allege, had a laminated photo of a real child's face attached to its head.

Police allege that, during an interview, Wonnocott admitted making the dolls himself but had "no excuse for why they looked like children".

On Tuesday, John Matner, for SA Police, asked Wonnocott's case be adjourned for five weeks.

"We were waiting on forensic evidence that we say links the sex dolls in the storage unit with the accused - DNA evidence," he said.

"There was a disparate length of time between the dolls being placed in storage and the arrest, so we wanted that evidence in respect of whether the accused was involved in raping the dolls.

"Forensic samples that were taken from the dolls have now come back positive for the accused's DNA."

He said investigators needed time to finalise that aspect of the case as well as one other.

"There were 60 USBs upon which we say there is child exploitation material," he said.

"Defence counsel has asked we review that material."

The state's chief magistrate, Judge Mary-Louise Hribal, remanded Wonnocott in custody to face court again in October.

