Man busted with weed, bong and homemade weapon

BUSTED: A Stanthorpe man has been hit with a $1500 fine after he was caught with 23.8g of cannabis. (Picture: iStock)

A STANTHORPE man has copped a hefty fine after he was caught drink driving while unlicensed and with a stash of marijuana.

Reuben Zachary Butler was pulled over on Bridge St when police found a clipseal bag with about 23.8g of marijuana in his pocket.

Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard Butler had never held a licence when stopped on June 9.

He had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.112.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa told the court the 30-year-old’s home was searched a month later.

“During the search, police found a bong made from a barbecue sauce bottle and used to smoke cannabis,” Sergeant de Lissa said.

“They also located a homemade billy club – a black piece of metal furniture, with a wooden piece stuck to it to strengthen the club, that was wrapped with a makeshift hand grip.”

Magistrate Robert Turra noted Butler had a criminal history in both Queensland and Victoria.

“You have had the benefit in Stanthorpe of having no conviction recorded for a public nuisance offence,” Mr Turra said.

“In Victoria, having a more recent history including assault where you received community service, theft and recklessly causing injury, and then in 2018 some bail offences.

“While they aren’t relevant, they’re certainly relevant in terms of whether or not a conviction is to be recorded today.”

Butler pleaded guilty to one count each of possessing a restricted item, driving unlicensed, drink driving and possessing dangerous drugs and utensils.

He was fined $1500 and disqualified from driving for nine months.

