Man busted downing six VBs before giving mate a lift

HIGH RANGE: A Nepalese fruit picker was slammed by a Magistrate after being caught more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit. Picture: Facebook

HIGH RANGE: A Nepalese fruit picker was slammed by a Magistrate after being caught more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit. Picture: Facebook

A NEPALESE fruit picker has confessed to have downed six beers before getting behind the wheel of a car to give a mate a lift.

Sunil Chhantyal faced court on July 10, charged with driving under the influence of liquor.

Duty lawyer Travis George told the court Chhantyal had brought a companion along to interpret for him, as he wasn't fluent in English.

Police prosecutor Louise McConnell told the court Chhantyal was intercepted by police along Bouverie St in Mundubbera on January 4, around 11.40pm.

The court heard Chhantyal admitting to drinking six VB's before driving.

Ms McConnell said an analysis of breath showed a reading of 0.156, more than three times the legal limit.

Mr George stated Chhantyal had been drinking at home before he received a call from a friend who needed a lift, and had been pulled over in the main street.

READ MORE:

Man arrested after trying to buy coffin at M'boro pub

Border Force Spots dark web package on way to country town

Man allegedly stabbed in head after break-in

Chhantyal had been working between Gayndah and Mundubbera as a fruit picker and was aware his international licence wouldn't be able to be used anymore.

Magistrate Terry Duroux explained to Chhantyal's interpreter his disappointment in his high range drinking offence.

"You have never been in trouble in Australia before, but in Australia, you cannot drink drive," he said.

"I don't know what the law in Nepal is, but you can't drink drive here."

Mr Duroux told Chhantyal's interpreter 0.156 was a high reading, and he placed other road users at risk.

Mr Duroux did acknowledge he had been off the road since the incident, and therefore would reduce his disqualification.

Chhantyal pleaded guilty, was fined $1100, and disqualified from driving for six months.

A conviction was recorded.