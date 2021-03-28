Menu
News

Man busted 42km/h over speed limit on Coast road

Carlie Walker
28th Mar 2021 3:00 PM
A man has been busted driving 42km over the speed limit on a Fraser Coast road.

Officers from Maryborough Police Station intercepted a vehicle travelling at 142km/h in a 100km/h zone on March 18.

At about 12.53pm, officers detected the black Mitsubishi travelling 42km/h over the speed limit along Boonooroo Road, Granville.

As a result, the driver, a 47-year-old Nambour man, was fined $1245 and lost eight demerit points.

Police are reminding motorists to always be mindful of the Fatal Five when they get into a vehicle - speeding, drink/drug driving, lack of seatbelts, fatigue and driver distraction, as these factors cannot only damage the lives of motorists, but also those around them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100515792.

Originally published as Man busted 42km/h over speed limit on Coast road

