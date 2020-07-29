Man breaches DVO, crashes through house window

BREACH OF TRUST: A Stanthorpe man has pleaded guilty to breaching his domestic violence order, after an incident with the aggrieved.

A STANTHORPE man who breached his domestic violence order and crashed through the window of the property said he only wanted to help his ex-wife clean the backyard of her home.

The man, who cannot be named, went to the woman’s home on December 8 after the two agreed on him carrying out the work.

Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard the 43-year-old then overstayed his welcome, falling asleep in one of the bedrooms.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa told the court the man started yelling at the woman, asking “where are the house keys, where are the house keys?” before he jumped through a bedroom window.

Defence lawyer Brad Skuse said the man had suffered a knee injury after crashing through the window, leaving him bed-bound for six weeks.

Magistrate Julian Noud said despite the woman consenting to him carrying out the work, it was a breach of his order.

“It lends some context as to why you went over, but you breached the order by staying there for some hours,” Mr Noud said.

“The court is now involved in this matter because there is a protection in place.

“If the parties are seeking a variation of that protection order, you must come before the court.”

The man pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

He was fined $450.

No conviction was recorded.

