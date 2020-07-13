Menu
Crime

Man brandishes weapon at staff in jewellery heist

by Brianna Morris-Grant
13th Jul 2020 2:59 PM
POLICE are investigating after an alleged armed robbery at a Robina shop on Monday morning.

Officers say a man entered the Robina Town Centre Dr business at 9.30am brandishing "an unknown weapon" wrapped in a piece of clothing.

He then allegedly threatened one staff member and forced them into the back of the shop, before returning to the counter and making demands to another worker.

He fled with a large quantity of jewellery.

Police believe the man may have left in an older model white hatchback car, with another man seen in the driver's seat.

Anyone who may have seen something or who may have information is urged to contact police.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Man brandishes weapon at staff in jewellery heist

