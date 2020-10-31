Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man in his 20s has been winched from Mt Whitfield after being bitten by a snake during a hike to the summit.
A man in his 20s has been winched from Mt Whitfield after being bitten by a snake during a hike to the summit.
News

Man bitten by snake during hike

by Andrea Falvo
31st Oct 2020 12:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN in his 20s has been winched from Mt Whitfield after being bitten by a snake during a hike.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 10.39am following reports of a suspected snake bite.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man was "about 1km from the summit".

He said the rescue helicopter had also been tasked to which the man out of the area.

A rescue mission is underway after a man in his 20s was bitten by a snake while climbing Mt Whitfield. Picture: Nick Dalton
A rescue mission is underway after a man in his 20s was bitten by a snake while climbing Mt Whitfield. Picture: Nick Dalton

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) crews are also at the scene to offer assistance.

"We're just assisting with the left out," a QFES spokesman said.

A rescue mission is underway after a man in his 20s was bitten by a snake while climbing Mt Whitfield. Picture: Nick Dalton
A rescue mission is underway after a man in his 20s was bitten by a snake while climbing Mt Whitfield. Picture: Nick Dalton

Originally published as Man bitten by snake during hike

snake bite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Carting partnership saves Southern Downs charity

        Premium Content Carting partnership saves Southern Downs charity

        News The region’s rural residents are set to benefit from the deal, which will see close to 50,000L distributed weekly.

        BREAKING: Man shot at Leslie Dam

        Premium Content BREAKING: Man shot at Leslie Dam

        News Emergency crews rushed to the crime scene this evening.

        Warwick aerodrome dubbed ‘worst in Australia’

        Premium Content Warwick aerodrome dubbed ‘worst in Australia’

        Council News SDRC investigates upgrade opportunities as community voices safety and operational...

        TOP 10: Granite Belt’s grandest properties

        Premium Content TOP 10: Granite Belt’s grandest properties

        News Thinking about your next career move or simply dreaming about a new lifestye? Start...