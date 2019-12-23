Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man bit police officer on wrist while attempting to flee

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
23rd Dec 2019 11:41 AM | Updated: 7:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who was on bail for a home break in bit one police officer and threatened to bite another.

Codie William Manfred, 26, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 18, claiming he was having an epileptic seizure when he seriously assaulted police.

Defence lawyer Dominic Jorgensen said his client wanted a medical investigation into the seizure before deciding what to do with the charges before the court.

Magistrate Cameron Press questioned the claim, saying epileptic seizures had obvious symptoms.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said the allegations included Manfred fleeing from police, swing his arms out at officers, threatening to bit one and biting the other on wrist.

The court heard Manfred was on bail at the time for two charges - enter dwelling and commit indictable offence, along with unlawful use of a motor vehicle - for incidents that allegedly took place in Calliope in November.

Manfred was also on a seven-month probation order handed down in Gladstone Magistrates Court in June for seven enter premises convictions.

Mr Press declined bail and adjourned Manfred's matter to Gladstone Magistrates Court on January 13.

rockhampton magistrates court serious assault police tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Kind-hearted Irish send $110k in donations to drought town

        premium_icon Kind-hearted Irish send $110k in donations to drought town

        Environment Kieran O'Brien and Richard and Louise Linehan dig deep for drought, delivering $110,000 donations to hard-hit households.

        25mm of rain possible for Granite Belt

        premium_icon 25mm of rain possible for Granite Belt

        News The Bureau of Meteorology are predicting heavy rainfall over Christmas Eve and...

        Bid to show thanks to Southern Downs’ rural fireys

        premium_icon Bid to show thanks to Southern Downs’ rural fireys

        News A ONE off piece by this Violent Soho member is being auctioned up to give thanks...

        “I won’t turn anyone away”: Water group has busiest day

        premium_icon “I won’t turn anyone away”: Water group has busiest day

        News Why the Southern Downs Community Relief group have doubled their donations this...