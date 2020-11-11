Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
BEHIND BARS: The Southern Downs man narrowly avoided a stint in jail. Picture: Zak Simmonds
BEHIND BARS: The Southern Downs man narrowly avoided a stint in jail. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Crime

Man avoids jail after five-year string of crime

Jessica Paul
11th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AFTER being convicted of a child-related offence several years ago, this Southern Downs man has avoided a stint in jail for another five-year string of petty offences.

Kenneth Claude Hicks stole a motorised pushbike from his carer while living with him at Emu Vale, riding from their residence into the Warwick CBD, where he was intercepted by police.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 67-year-old also took a dashcam from that address on the same day, though the stolen property was soon returned to its owner.

Police prosecutor Ken Wiggan said Hicks then failed to comply with the reporting requirements of being convicted of a child-related offence on 10 separate occasions between February 2015 and September 2020.

Sgt Wiggan told the court these offences included changing his Southern Downs address multiple times without notifying the authorities, including moving across the NSW border, and owning a mobile phone.

Neither legal party was able to disclose further details about the 67-year-old’s original child-related offending.

Defence lawyer Peter Sloane told the court his client had previously served time in a NSW jail, which was a “traumatic” experience for the now 67-year-old.

Mr Sloane added Hicks was settled near determined to be more co-operative with authorities, and was again working with his carer and medical services to continue his rehabilitation.

Hicks pleaded guilty to 10 counts of failing to comply with reporting requirements and one count each of stealing, giving false or misleading information, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

He was sentenced to six months’ jail, wholly suspended for 18 months.

MORE WARWICK CRIME NEWS:

PUB PUNCH-ON: Warwick man in court over bar fight

Men charged after Toowoomba CBD graffiti spree

SCAM WATCH: Police warning against online fraudsters

More Stories

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pop-up store brings Christmas joy to Stanthorpe

        Premium Content Pop-up store brings Christmas joy to Stanthorpe

        News This businesswoman is offering shoppers the unique chance to browse her online range in real life.

        OCTOBER CRIME MAP: Trends you need to know

        Premium Content OCTOBER CRIME MAP: Trends you need to know

        News The Granite Belt’s concerning crime stats exposed and the biggest stories to make...

        ‘APPALLED’: Man dumps human waste at business

        Premium Content ‘APPALLED’: Man dumps human waste at business

        Crime “When he realised it was staying in the sink, he used his hands to push it down the...

        Police plan to relieve border headaches and delays

        Premium Content Police plan to relieve border headaches and delays

        News Queensland border restrictions: Police reveal new changes to border pass...