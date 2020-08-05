Man attempts to instigate brawl outside pub

THREE DRINK DRIVERS: Gayndah police apprehended three drink drivers in the span of seven days. Picture: File

A GAYNDAH man was fined on the spot for attempting to instigate a fight in the street outside a licensed premises.

Gayndah police were conducting patrols along Capper St around midnight on August 1, when they came upon the 23-year-old causing a disturbance.

It was alleged the man was "being aggressive and attempted to instigate fighting" in the street.

The man was subsequently given a public nuisance infringement to the tune of $800.

The day before saw Gayndah police conduct patrols along Meson St, where they intercepted a Gayndah woman driving past.

A roadside breath test showed the 54-year-old woman had a BAC reading of 0.101.

Her licence was immediately suspended, and she was given a notice to appear in the Gayndah Magistrates court on August 7.

The previous day on July 30, Gayndah police were again conducting patrols along Meson St when they intercepted a silver ute.

It will be alleged the 63-year-old driver from Gayndah was detected drink driving, returning a BAC reading of 0.180.

This is more than three times the legal blood alcohol limit of 0.05.

The man's licence was immediately suspended, and was issued with a notice to appear in Gayndah court on August 7.

Six days earlier a Gayndah man found himself in the crosshair's of police, after he was intercepted speeding along the Burnett Hwy on July 24.

At about 9.17pm, it will be alleged Gayndah police intercepted a blue Toyota HiLux driven by the 39-year-old, going 121km/h in a 100km/h zone.

Police conducted a roadside breath test which returned a BAC of 0.063.

The man was issued a 24 hour licence suspension, and will appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court at a later date.