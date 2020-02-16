Menu
Detectives have arrested a man following a fatal stabbing at a unit in inner Sydney this morning.
Crime

Man arrested over fatal Sydney stabbing

16th Feb 2020 8:07 AM

Detectives have arrested a man following a fatal stabbing in inner Sydney on Sunday morning.

At 6am this morning, detectives arrested a 48-year-old man at Waterloo following an investigation into the knifing, NSW Police said in a statement.

He has been taken to Mascot Police Station where he is assisting police with inquiries.

Emergency workers were called to a Redfern unit on Morehead Street just before 1am this morning following reports of a stabbing.

Officers from South Sydney Police Area Command attended and found a 54-year-old man with a stab wound to his back.

Police said he died at the scene despite NSW Ambulance paramedics' attempts to save him.

A crime scene was been established and an investigation is underway.

