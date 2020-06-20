Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man is in police custody after the body of an 18-year-old woman was found in the NSW town of Maitland.
A man is in police custody after the body of an 18-year-old woman was found in the NSW town of Maitland.
Breaking

Man arrested after young woman's body found

by AAP
20th Jun 2020 9:20 AM

A man is in police custody after the body of an 18-year-old woman was found in the NSW town of Maitland.

The 20-year-old was spoken to by police outside the home in Galway Crescent, Metford, about 1.30am on Saturday before officers located the woman. She's yet to be formally identified but police believe the pair are known to each other and the death is being treated as suspicious.

The man is currently at Maitland Police Station.

Originally published as Man arrested after teen's body found

crime murder violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funeral changes welcome relief for mourners

        premium_icon Funeral changes welcome relief for mourners

        News Stanthorpe funeral services boss said it’s been a tough period for them, but especially for grieving loved ones.

        TAKE OUT THE TRASH: SDRC considers kerbside collection

        premium_icon TAKE OUT THE TRASH: SDRC considers kerbside collection

        Council News The Mt Colliery woman said she’s been waiting over ten years for the council...

        Election to go ahead as usual despite potential COVID-19 risk

        premium_icon Election to go ahead as usual despite potential COVID-19...

        News “We want to see Queenslanders enjoying a democracy sausage and voting in...

        Virus jobs famine could leave feast of produce to rot

        premium_icon Virus jobs famine could leave feast of produce to rot

        News Crops worth millions of dollars could be left to rot on the vine