Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 35-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged glassing at Mount Morgan on Friday night.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested following an alleged glassing at Mount Morgan on Friday night.
News

Man arrested after brutal alleged glassing attack

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
16th Aug 2020 10:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been arrested following an alleged glassing incident at Mount Morgan on Friday night.

Police were called to Crown St shortly after 7pm following a report a man had a glass smashed in his face.

The alleged offender fled the scene and a police search got underway.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a 35-year-old man was arrested at Coronation Dr, Mount Morgan, about 8.20pm on Friday.

He was taken into custody.

As of Sunday morning, no charges had been laid.

The 20-year-old victim, who sustained facial injuries, was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to Rockhampton Hospital.

A police spokesman said the incident unfolded after a man allegedly approached a Crown St residence and made noise to attract attention.

He said when the victim opened a door at the house he was allegedly pushed and struck once to the face with a glass, causing him to fall to the ground.

The alleged offender has then allegedly gone inside the house and caused damage to recording equipment before fleeing.

 

OTHER NEWS:

Man injured after car engine falls on leg

Police called to Rocky street fight

Woman injured in Rocky riverbank fall

arrest made glassing incident mount morgan police search
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Southern Downs Regional Council appoints new CEO

        Premium Content BREAKING: Southern Downs Regional Council appoints new CEO

        Council News The newcomer, with previous CEO experience, will step into the role in the coming weeks.

        BORDER COMMISSIONER: What LNP’s new proposal means for you

        Premium Content BORDER COMMISSIONER: What LNP’s new proposal means for you

        Politics James Lister’s new election promise is pushing ‘seamless’ help for struggling...

        Students treated to Hollywood masterclass

        Premium Content Students treated to Hollywood masterclass

        News Stanthorpe students delved in to the art of filmmaking with an Academy-award...

        UP FOR GRABS: Businesses on the market

        Premium Content UP FOR GRABS: Businesses on the market

        News From iconic motels to popular pubs, there is a range of Stanthorpe ventures ready...