The Royal Flying Doctor Service was tasked to Aramac in central Queensland on September 29 to retrieve two people who suffered injuries after falling while abseiling.
News

Teen girl in critical condition after horror abseiling fall

Kristen Booth
30th Sep 2020 10:48 AM | Updated: 2:23 PM
UPDATE 2PM: A teenager is in a critical but stable condition after falling while abseiling in central western Queensland overnight. 

A Princess Alexandra Hospital spokeswoman said the female teenager was in the ICU and the man in his 40s was in a stable condition. 

The pair were abseiling near Aramac on Tuesday night when they fell, with the man sustaining back and chest injuries and the teen suffering back injuries.

INITIAL: A MAN was flown to Brisbane in a serious condition after a suspected cliff fall in central western Queensland yesterday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a man in his 40s and a female teenager sustained significant injuries from an abseiling fall at a location off Jericho Rd, near Aramac,

The teenager sustained a back injury, but was in a stable condition, and the man had serious back and chest injuries.

Paramedics were called to the incident about 6.10pm on September 29 and took the pair to Aramac Hospital.

Two Royal Flying Doctor Service aircraft from the Service's Rockhampton and Brisbane Bases were tasked by Retrieval Services Queensland to the incident.

Due to the nature of the injuries, doctors were on board both aircraft.

The two patients, one in a critical condition and one in a stable condition, were flown to Brisbane's Princess Alexandra Hospital.

It was suspected the pair were abseiling down a cliff or mountain, the spokesman said.

Central Queensland News

