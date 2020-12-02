Menu
Crime

Man allegedly steals prime mover, goes on 460km joy ride

by Grace Mason
2nd Dec 2020 9:52 AM
A MAN is set to appear in court charged with stealing a prime mover and trailer from Townsville and taking it on a 460km trip north before his arrest in Mossman.

Police will allege the 49-year-old took the truck with trailer attached from a compound on Rooney St after locating the keys on November 23.

The trailer was found abandoned the following day at Mount Saint John - just north of Townsville.

The trailer from a prime mover which was allegedly stolen from Townsville and abandoned at Mount Saint John. Picture: Supplied
It will be alleged the man the used the truck to steal another trailer loaded with steel

from a nearby business at Mount Saint John.

The truck was allegedly spotted at camping grounds near Mount Molloy before it was recovered by Mossman police parked off Foxton Ave on Tuesday.

The stolen trailer was still attached the prime mover however the steel was missing.

A prime mover which was allegedly stolen from Townsville and located at Mossman. Picture: Supplied
Police located the man in a Mossman shopping centre car park on Tuesday afternoon.

He was arrested and later charged with three counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing, fraud, possessing restricted drugs, unlicensed driving, driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

He is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

