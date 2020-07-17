Menu
A Kuraby man will face court on multiple fraud charges.
Crime

Man allegedly steals parents’ ID in failed $1.2m scam

lucy rutherford
17th Jul 2020 11:00 AM | Updated: 12:19 PM
Police allege a 30-year-old man targeted his Sunshine Coast parents as well as 50 other alleged fraud victims in a $1.2 million loan scam.

It will be alleged the man used the stolen identities of family, friends and work colleagues to fraudulently apply for loans and credit cards.

Caloundra detectives arrested the man in Valley Circuit at Kuraby on Thursday.

They allege the man obtained $65,000 from fraudulent loans and attempted to obtain a further $1.2 million.

Sunshine Coast Criminal Investigation Branch officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said the man had allegedly used identification of other people to apply for loans, including his Sunshine Coast parents.

"He received money on a number of these (alleged) fraudulent activities, being unable to obtain money on a significant amount of other (alleged) attempted frauds," he said.

Police also allege they found steroids and other drug paraphernalia in a search of the man's house.

The man has been charged with 23 counts of fraud, 12 counts of attempted fraud, 13 counts of obtaining identification information and one count each of forgery, utter and possession of dangerous drug (anabolic steroid).

He will appear in the Richlands Magistrates court on Friday.

