Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man allegedly bashed, vintage car damaged in roadside attack

by Grace Mason
14th Oct 2020 3:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are calling for witnesses after a bizarre roadside incident south of Innisfail where a man was allegedly assaulted and his vintage car smashed and damaged.

It is alleged a man driving his distinctive 1962 yellow Dodge Phoenix stopped at an intersection of the Bruce Highway and River Ave at Mighell to speak to a man he knew about 1.15pm last Friday.

The pedestrian, alleged to be a 36-year-old local man, grabbed the driver and threw him on the ground and threatened to assault him.

He then allegedly demanded the keys and when the driver refused he smashed the front windscreen, damaged the roof, bonnet and other panels and mirrors by kicking, punching and jumping up and down on the vehicle.

He was located by police a short distance away and taken to the Innisfail watch house before being charged with assault occasioning bodily hard, wilful damage and unlawful entry of vehicle.

The man was scheduled to appear in the Innisfail Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police have called for anyone who witnessed the damage being done to the vehicle or may have relevant dashcam footage to contact police and quote reference number QP2002099252.

Originally published as Man allegedly bashed, vintage car damaged in wild roadside attack

More Stories

assault crime queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Childcare costs: Most expensive areas revealed

        Premium Content Childcare costs: Most expensive areas revealed

        Parenting Queensland families have been hit with some of the biggest increases in childcare costs in the country, with some areas seeing prices soar up to $2700 a year.

        Calls to forget border wars and free Queensland first

        Premium Content Calls to forget border wars and free Queensland first

        News Granite Belt operators say it is not the opening of borders that is going to make...

        Cycleway on track for Stanthorpe riders

        Premium Content Cycleway on track for Stanthorpe riders

        News The track, which would run for about 1.2km, is set to be the first of its kind on...

        Cherished pony left bloodied after dog attack

        Premium Content Cherished pony left bloodied after dog attack

        Rural ‘This horse should be dead’: Warwick owner faces $15,000 vet bill after prized pet...