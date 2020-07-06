Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man allegedly armed with crossbow charged for servo hold up

by Andrea Falvo
6th Jul 2020 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A 41-year-old man will face court today after he allegedly attempted to rob a Cairns service station last night while armed with a crossbow.

It is alleged a man forced entry into the Florence Street business about 10.50pm by kicking the glass doors.

Once inside it will be alleged the man demanded cash from the male attendant while armed with a crossbow.

The man then fled on foot, however, in a combined effort officers including the Dog Squad and the City Safe camera the team located him at the rear of a nearby furniture store.

He was arrested without incident and has been charged with attempted robbery, enter with intent and wilful damage.

The 41-year-old Kensington man will appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as Man allegedly armed with crossbow charged for servo hold up

More Stories

attempted robbery court crime editors picks theft weapons

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Mind control’ theory as Facebook misinformation worsens

        premium_icon ‘Mind control’ theory as Facebook misinformation worsens

        News Social media platforms are being urged to clamp down on dangerous misinformation around the coronavirus as thousands of Victorians refuse vital tests.

        $16M proposal to build gardens, galleries and more

        premium_icon $16M proposal to build gardens, galleries and more

        Council News The Southern Downs Regional Council identified five key tourism projects in a...

        WHAT’S ON: Five must-do events on the Granite Belt

        premium_icon WHAT’S ON: Five must-do events on the Granite Belt

        News Restrictions are easing and events across the Granite Belt are springing back to...

        Claims of yowie sighting on Southern Downs

        premium_icon Claims of yowie sighting on Southern Downs

        Offbeat Brothers' disturbing reports of large figure