Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Toowoomba's RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter was tasked to Nanango just before 1.30am on Thursday, February 20. (Photo: RACQ Lifeflight)
Toowoomba's RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter was tasked to Nanango just before 1.30am on Thursday, February 20. (Photo: RACQ Lifeflight)
News

Man airlifted after being trapped in car

Jessica Mcgrath
20th Feb 2020 8:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN, who was initially trapped inside a vehicle in the South Burnett, was airlifted to Brisbane early this morning.

Paramedics found the single-vehicle rollover near the intersection of Racecourse Rd and Nanango Tarong Rd in Nanango at 12.46am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported treating two patients at the scene.

QFES team member assisted paramedics to free the man who was entrapped in the vehicle.

The man, aged in his 30s, had sustained chest, pelvic and leg injuries.

Toowoomba's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked just before 1.30am.

He was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, under the care of an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and a Queensland Ambulance Service Flight Paramedic.

The second patient was treated for abdominal, leg and head injuries and was transported in a serious, but stable condition to Kingaroy Hospital.

kingaroy hospital racq lifeflight rescue royal women's and brisbane hospital
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Author goes above and beyond ‘just donating’

        premium_icon Author goes above and beyond ‘just donating’

        News An author hopes to capture the stories of bushfire affected communities for an upcoming book

        RESTRICTIONS RELAXED: Council votes on future of town water

        premium_icon RESTRICTIONS RELAXED: Council votes on future of town water

        News FIND out how water use will change on the Southern Downs following significant...

        ‘Livelihood annihilated’ farmer shows her gratitude

        premium_icon ‘Livelihood annihilated’ farmer shows her gratitude

        News A DALVEEN farmer who had her ‘entire livelihood annihilated’ has shown her...

        Rain, hail or shine: Severe storms predicted

        Rain, hail or shine: Severe storms predicted

        News The Bureau of Meteorology suggest the area will receive rain, damaging winds and...