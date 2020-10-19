Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Man admits to role in Gold Coast kidnapping plot

by LEA EMERY
19th Oct 2020 11:17 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A MAN who kidnapped a 12-year-old Mudgeeraba boy from his home in May 2018 has admitted to his part in the plot.

The charges against a second man alleged to be involved in a kidnapping were dropped.

Zhenjie (Kenny) Zhang, 54, pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court on Monday to kidnapping in May 2018 and extortion between January and May 2018.

It was alleged Zhang snatched the boy from his home after school in May 2018 sparking a hunt for the boy.

He was found in northern New South Wales tied to a car seat.

Zhenjie Zhang when he was arrested in 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)
Zhenjie Zhang when he was arrested in 2018. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

The kidnapping was allegedly an attempt to recover a multi-million gambling debt form the boy's father.

Zhang said during the arraignment and through the and interpreter: "I would like to say that since this incident I have been filled with remorse."

Defence barrister Alistair McDougall, instructed by Dib & Associates, asked the matter be adjourned so a psychological assessment could be conducted.

Zhang, who speaks no English, has spent more than two years behind bars.

Zhang's son Yu (Sunny) Zhang, 22, had been charged with kidnapping over the incident. Those charges were dropped after his father pleaded guilty.

He will be sentenced November 2.

Originally published as Man admits to role in Coast kidnapping plot

More Stories

Show More
court crime editors picks gold coast kidnap kidnapping zhenjie (kenny) zhang

Just In

    Just In

      Grand shot at Origin spots

      Grand shot at Origin spots
      • 19th Oct 2020 11:38 AM

      Top Stories

        ON SHOW: Community thrilled by Southern Downs talent

        Premium Content ON SHOW: Community thrilled by Southern Downs talent

        News GALLERY: Day two of the Condamine Art and Craft Trail is underway and it’s one that has only had positive reviews.

        SUPPORT HALTED: RSL to find new path to help vulnerable

        Premium Content SUPPORT HALTED: RSL to find new path to help vulnerable

        News The Granite Belt branch’s proposal was put to council leaving members more...

        ‘TEA AND SHERRY’: 105yo shares secret to long life

        Premium Content ‘TEA AND SHERRY’: 105yo shares secret to long life

        News The Southern Downs centenarian celebrated the milestone birthday with family and...

        TOP 10: Southern Downs’ grandest homes

        Premium Content TOP 10: Southern Downs’ grandest homes

        News Whether you’re in the market to buy or just dreaming, here are 10 stunning homes on...