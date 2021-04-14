Man accused of killing his housemate enters plea

A man accused of the stabbing murder of his housemate at their house has entered a plea as the case was committed to the Supreme Court.

A man accused of the stabbing murder of his housemate at their house has entered a plea as the case was committed to the Supreme Court.

A MAN has vowed to fight the charge after being committed to stand trial for the stabbing murder of his housemate after an argument at the Earlville property they shared.

Joseph Raymond Thimble, 28, is accused of killing Marcus Russell Blair, 28, at the Downing St residence in January 2020.

The Cairns Magistrates Court heard, on the opening day of the committal hearing last month, the pair had been drinking heavily before Mr Blair became aggressive.

The court was told a physical fight broke out before Mr Blair was allegedly stabbed, receiving a wound which was 16cm deep.

Marcus Blair was allegedly stabbed in Earlville.



A neighbour told the court on Tuesday she was driving past the house and saw two men involved in an argument, but could not be certain if Mr Thimble was one of them.

She said she heard someone say: "when you die I'm going to spit on your grave", but was unsure who made the statement.

The pair shared a house in Downing St at Earlville.

Magistrate Terence Browne committed Mr Thimble to the Cairns Supreme Court to stand trial for murder.

His barrister Rachelle Logan entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

A date for the trial is yet to be set.

