Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A Mackay man is charged with 10 child sex offences allegedly committed between June and October 2020
A Mackay man is charged with 10 child sex offences allegedly committed between June and October 2020
Crime

Man accused of indecent treatment, rape of Mackay child

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
10th Dec 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 11:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN OLDER man is accused of abusing a young child who he later raped in the Mackay region.

The offending allegedly began mid this year.

The man, aged in his 60s, allegedly indecently dealt with the child, who is aged under 12, six times between late June and mid October in a suburb fringing Mackay city.

It is alleged his offending escalated and he is accused of rape on the same date as the last charge for indecent treatment.

More stories:

IN COURT: Music teacher accused of molesting four boys

Father of eight jailed over historic sex crimes on daughters

Two days after the rape allegation, the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of possessing child abuse material.

He appeared in court for the first time on October 13 this year and was granted bail on strict conditions including no contact with any person under the age of 18 years except to obtain the necessities of life.

Community Newsletter SignUp

His bail conditions also included no contact with the child, avoiding a certain street, twice weekly reporting and residential orders.

He is charged with seven counts of indecent treatment of a child under 12 (take photograph etc), two counts of possessing child exploitation material and one count of rape.

More stories:

Dad to spend Christmas in jail after police find 215g weed

Slade Point woman allegedly spat on cop during arrest

The man, who is charged with a prescribed sexual offence, cannot be identified under Queensland law until he is committed to stand trial in the district court and only then if it will not identify the child.

The case was briefly mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court on Tuesday when prosecutors sought more time to compile the brief of evidence.

The brief was due on November 24, however that date was extended until February 19.

The case will be mentioned again in March.

More Stories

mackay courts mackay crime mackay magistrates court mackay police rape
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland’s new luckiest Lotto postcodes

        Premium Content Queensland’s new luckiest Lotto postcodes

        Offbeat It’s the luckiest postcode in Queensland – home to six division one winners netting ticket-holders more than $6.24 million. See where Aussies are winning big.

        Qld students lagging behind in maths, science

        Premium Content Qld students lagging behind in maths, science

        Education Qld lagging behind on maths and science despite making gains

        Future of Dalveen signalled for instrumental step forward

        Premium Content Future of Dalveen signalled for instrumental step forward

        News Better town land division hoped for as the township plans for the next stage in its...

        REVEALED: Stanthorpe schools suspend 100+ students yearly

        Premium Content REVEALED: Stanthorpe schools suspend 100+ students yearly

        News Find out which schools have suspended hundreds of students in the past five years.