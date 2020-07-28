Menu
ON TRIAL: Judge Dennis Lynch is expected to hand down his verdict in Warwick District Court tomorrow morning. Picture: contributed
News

Man accused of drug deal rape says sex was consensual

Jessica Paul
28th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
THE man accused of raping a woman during a drug deal at her home today told a court the sexual contact was consensual.

Riki James Kennedy went to the woman’s Stanthorpe home to give her marijuana in November 2017, the Warwick District Court heard.

After giving her the drugs, the 22-year-old allegedly touched her indecently and then raped her.

The 22-year-old gave his own account of the alleged incident in today’s proceedings, in which he said the contact between the two was consensual.

Mr Kennedy told the court he went to the alleged victim’s Stanthorpe home for the drug deal, and they had brief and consensual sexual contact afterwards.

The Stanthorpe man’s partner and mother of his two young children, three Stanthorpe police officers involved in the investigation, and two of the alleged victim’s friends also gave evidence.

Mr Kennedy is charged with two counts each of rape and sexual assault.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Judge Dennis Lynch is expected to hand down his verdict in Warwick District Court tomorrow morning.

Mr Kennedy pleaded guilty in May last year to supplying the woman with marijuana before the alleged incident.

