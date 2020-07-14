Menu
A man has been charged with the attempted drowning of a girl in Sydney’s southwest following an ongoing investigation.
Crime

24 year-old man accused of drowning girl

by Erin Lyons
14th Jul 2020 1:35 PM

A man has been charged over the alleged attempted drowning of a little girl in Sydney's southwest following an investigation into ongoing abuse.

Detectives from the State Crime Command's Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad launched an investigation in June following reports a 25-year-old woman and two-year-old girl had been physically harmed and abused by a man known to them.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at a home near Campbelltown about 9pm on Monday in relation to the incident.

He was taken to Campbelltown police station and charged with attempting to drown a person with intent to murder, four counts of common assault (domestic violence) and two counts of destroying or damaging property (domestic violence).

The man allegedly physically abused the woman and child several times between January and July this year, including one incident where he allegedly attempted to drown the child while bathing her.

He was refused bail and will appear before Campbelltown Local Court today.

