Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Clinton Brian Williams, 39, is accused of the 2013 murder of Dennis Dalton in Goonellabah.
Clinton Brian Williams, 39, is accused of the 2013 murder of Dennis Dalton in Goonellabah.
Crime

Man accused of baseball bat murder planned to apply for bail

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
14th Mar 2021 11:00 PM | Updated: 15th Mar 2021 6:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The case relating to the alleged murder of a Goonellabah man with a baseball bat in 2013 has been mentioned in the Tweed Heads Local Court.

Clinton Brian Williams, 39, is accused of the murder of Dennis Dalton.

It is alleged Mr Dalton and Mr Williams were involved in a fight on June 6, 2013 in the early hours of the morning.

Police will allege 29-year-old Mr Dalton was found at 5.30am with severe head injuries at the front of his Goonellabah home.

It is alleged Mr Dalton sustained these injuries as a result of Mr Williams using a baseball bat to forcibly strike his head in what was their third altercation of the night.

Clinton Brian Williams, 39, is accused of the 2013 murder of Dennis Dalton in Goonellabah.
Clinton Brian Williams, 39, is accused of the 2013 murder of Dennis Dalton in Goonellabah.

 

Mr Dalton was taken to Lismore Base Hospital before being transferred to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he died on Tuesday, June 25, 2013.

Mr Williams' defence lawyer told the Tweed Heads Local Court last week her client had intended to apply for release on bail, however had withdrawn the application.

Mr Williams did not appear and remains in custody.

The matter was adjourned to the Lismore Local Court and is next listed for committal on March 29.

More Stories

goonellabah murder accussed northern rivers crime tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        50MM+ RAIN: Stanthorpe set for two-day drenching

        Premium Content 50MM+ RAIN: Stanthorpe set for two-day drenching

        News Granite Belt residents can expect a soaking start to the week, with more than 40mm rain predicted in one day. FORECAST HERE:

        RATES CHANGES: When reforms will hit your back pocket

        Premium Content RATES CHANGES: When reforms will hit your back pocket

        News Southern Downs Mayor: ‘It’s not a question of whether there will be an adjustment...

        Unis where you’re most likely to get a job

        Unis where you’re most likely to get a job

        News A report has listed the Australian universities where graduates find it easy to get...

        Warwick murder, shooting cases back before courts

        Premium Content Warwick murder, shooting cases back before courts

        News The alleged murders of a Warwick man in Hope St and 2yo Connor Horan were heard...