Man accused of assaulting policewoman stands trial

IN COURT: The court heard the man was involved in a street fight at the time of the alleged assault. Picture: file

IN COURT: The court heard the man was involved in a street fight at the time of the alleged assault. Picture: file

THE trial of a man accused of seriously assaulting a female police officer during his arrest has begun in a Warwick court today.

Craig William Rutledge was allegedly one of about 20 people involved in a late-night street fight at the intersection of Railway St and Maryland St in Stanthorpe on September 5, 2015.

The Warwick District Court heard the man and his then-girlfriend allegedly behaved aggressively towards the two Stanthorpe police officers called to the scene, yelling obscenities and physically resisting arrest.

The pair were eventually handcuffed, and as the man was being taken to the police vehicle, he allegedly threw his head back into the female officer’s face.

The prosecution told the court the alleged victim was left with a heavily bleeding cut on the inside of her mouth and a red, swollen chin as a result.

Mr Rutledge pleaded not guilty to one charge of serious assault of a police officer on duty.

His alleged victim was the first witness to testify this morning, and is set to be followed by a fellow Stanthorpe senior constable and her partner on the night of the offence.

The publican of a nearby hotel, who called police about the original street fight, and another man who said he witnessed the alleged assault, will also give evidence during the proceedings.

The trial continues.