Man abuses, threatens ex after being dumped at Christmas

IN COURT: The Southern Downs man claimed being dumped at Christmas sparked his angry outburst. Picture: iStock

IN COURT: The Southern Downs man claimed being dumped at Christmas sparked his angry outburst. Picture: iStock

A man who was dumped the day after gifting his girlfriend expensive jewellery retaliated by sending her a string of menacing texts, breaching a domestic violence order.

Police were called to the woman’s Warwick home about 7.45pm on Boxing Day, where the man was standing outside her unit block and refusing to leave.

The Warwick Magistrates Court heard the 22-year-old man, who cannot be named, sent his ex a series of “abusive and threatening” text messages only hours before.

Police prosecutor Steve de Lissa said the man was apologetic and co-operative when questioned by police, acknowledging his actions breached a domestic violence order made the month prior.

Defence lawyer Clare Hine said the man’s outburst was sparked when the woman ended their 12-month relationship only hours after he gave her expensive jewellery as a Christmas present.

Police have since retrieved the jewellery from the woman’s house.

Ms Hine told the court her client now regretted his actions, which she said were out of character given his lack of criminal history.

The man pleaded guilty to one count of contravening a domestic violence order.

He was fined $450 and no conviction was recorded.

MORE STANTHORPE NEWS:

Stanthorpe water management to receive $900K+ boost

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

Rescue chopper called to extract man after paragliding crash

GALLERY: Bumper crowds at Allora Heritage Weekend