Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man accused of sexually assaulting women at festivals and on public transport chose not to show up to court on Thursday.
A man accused of sexually assaulting women at festivals and on public transport chose not to show up to court on Thursday.
Crime

Man a ‘festival sex pest’, police say

by Frances Vinall
3rd Sep 2020 6:51 PM

A 39-year-old man is accused of being a sex pest who indecently assaulted women at Melbourne festivals and on public transport.

Muhammad Khan, of Keilor, did not appear in court on Thursday but left it to his lawyer Liliana Dubroja to represent him.

He is accused of committing a sexual offence against a 21-year-old woman at the St Kilda Festival in February 2015.

He is also accused of indecently assaulting a 25-year-old woman in a tram in February 2017.

Police say he then indecently assaulted a 27-year-old woman at the Brunswick Street Festival in March 2018.

Khan will next appear in court in January.

Originally published as Man a 'festival sex pest': police

crime police sex pest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ON TOP: Redbacks relish top spot in competition

        Premium Content ON TOP: Redbacks relish top spot in competition

        Sport The dark horses in the competition have solidified their place in the Toowoomba Football League.

        Two new COVID-19 cases as aged care worker tests positive

        Premium Content Two new COVID-19 cases as aged care worker tests positive

        News A staff member at an aged care home is one of two new cases of COVID-19 in...

        Meat industry to steady ship after year of setbacks

        Premium Content Meat industry to steady ship after year of setbacks

        News Drought, pandemic, and export bans – how the Southern Downs’ most crucial industry...

        ASD sons inspire mum’s new creative business

        Premium Content ASD sons inspire mum’s new creative business

        Business When lockdown learning sent her son into meltdown mode, she found a new way to...