Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have arrested a Townsville man with 56 child sex offences.
Police have arrested a Townsville man with 56 child sex offences.
Crime

Man, 59, charged with 57 offences involving children

17th Jan 2020 6:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 59-year-old Aitkenvale man has been charged with 56 counts of indecent treatment of child under seventeen and one count of sexual assault after an investigation into alleged child sex offences dating back to 1988.

Detectives from Townsville Child Protection Investigation Unit conducted a lengthy investigation into alleged offences that occurred against a boy and a girl - who were under the age of 17 - between 1988 and 2003 within the Townsville area.

Police will also allege a 26-year-old woman was assaulted in 2019.

The man is due to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court tomorrow.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have any further information on these incidents to contact police as investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

Information about crime can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

More Stories

Show More
charges court crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        TRUCK ROLLOVER: Rescue helicopter arrives at scene

        premium_icon TRUCK ROLLOVER: Rescue helicopter arrives at scene

        Breaking A MAN has been airlifted to Brisbane after a serious truck roll over on the Southern Downs.

        Further rain predicted for next 48 hours

        Further rain predicted for next 48 hours

        News Stanthorpe and the Granite Belt received a healthy dose of rain over the past 24...

        No one to be turned away as church commit funds

        No one to be turned away as church commit funds

        News Vineyard Christian Church are wanting to do what they can to support the region’s...

        Newcomers flock to region despite Day Zero

        premium_icon Newcomers flock to region despite Day Zero

        News Emergency water restrictions and prolonged drought are not deterring new residents...