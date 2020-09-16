Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
HEADING TO COURT: A 43-year-old man will appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court after punching a 67-year-old woman.
HEADING TO COURT: A 43-year-old man will appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court after punching a 67-year-old woman.
News

Man, 43, ‘punches 67yo woman in face’ in shocking attack

Emily Clooney
16th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been charged with punching a 67-year-old woman in the face when she confronted him over littering.

It is alleged the drunk 43-year-old man yelled at the woman after she had asked him not to leave his rubbish lying around.

Stanthorpe police were called to Harris St, Stanthorpe on August 31 after concerns for the woman's safety.

She suffered minor injuries.

Officer in charge Gerard Brady said he'd never seen an assault like this in the Granite Belt region before.

"It's concerning when someone of that age is assaulted, given she's a female as well," Snr Sgt Brady said.

"I'm sure most members of the community would think it's concerning, too.

"It's not something we see often fortunately, particularly something like this which started over a benign incident that started over nothing."

The man was charged with serious assault and public nuisance.

He was released on bail and is due to appear in Stanthorpe Magistrates Court on September 23.

 

MORE STANTHORPE STORIES

Alarming petrol theft fuels resident's fears for safety

CRIME WRAP: Police ramp up drug operations

NAMED: Stanthorpe's drug dealers

Three people charged after Stanthorpe school lockdown

BIZARRE CRIMES: Weird stories heard in Stanthorpe courts

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Winery’s fresh challenge from landing state deal

        Premium Content Winery’s fresh challenge from landing state deal

        News Granite Belt wines are a hit in bottle shops across the state but there are new concerns about the future.

        FIRE UP: Urgent calls for aspiring recruits to step up

        Premium Content FIRE UP: Urgent calls for aspiring recruits to step up

        News Looming bushfire season and alarming new trend sparks Southern Downs stations’ push...

        Police allege driver attempted to flee fatal crash

        Premium Content Police allege driver attempted to flee fatal crash

        Crime 21-year-old P-plater allegedly tried to remove rego plates and flee

        $550k in 2020: Big cash to access our pollies

        Premium Content $550k in 2020: Big cash to access our pollies

        Politics Labor, LNP in Qld earn $550k in ‘business forum’ schemes